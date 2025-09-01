Trexquant Investment LP Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Box, Inc. $BOX

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 63,615 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 9.3% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,749,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,718,000 after buying an additional 318,459 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 11.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,846,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,970,000 after buying an additional 186,423 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,657,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,365,000 after buying an additional 113,822 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 62.9% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,546,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,736,000 after buying an additional 597,410 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,070,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,025,000 after buying an additional 22,962 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $45.00 price target on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX opened at $32.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.19 million. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $254,340.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 115,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,944.75. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,507,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,126,086.50. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,323. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BOX

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.