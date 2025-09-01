Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Visteon Corporation $VC

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,629 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.27% of Visteon worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Visteon by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,072,000 after purchasing an additional 43,236 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after buying an additional 60,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 17,286 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total transaction of $81,713.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,872.82. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $524,305.50. Following the sale, the director owned 2,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,519.76. This trade represents a 60.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,102 shares of company stock worth $1,538,595. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $106.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Visteon Stock Down 0.7%

VC stock opened at $123.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.25. Visteon Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.12 million. Visteon had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Visteon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

