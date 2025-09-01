Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 95,628 Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $74.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $77.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average is $67.51.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 33.17%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.