TMC the metals company Inc. $TMC Stock Holdings Reduced by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its position in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,587,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,015 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned approximately 5.34% of TMC the metals worth $31,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in TMC the metals by 48.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the first quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brendan May sold 44,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $326,225.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 197,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,184.68. This trade represents a 18.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,125,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,751.75. The trade was a 18.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 554,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,356,155. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMC the metals Price Performance

TMC stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.64.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wedbush raised TMC the metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TMC the metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

