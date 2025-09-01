TIG Advisors LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. $DNB

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,628,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,587 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 9,213,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,472 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.1% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,678,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,702,000 after acquiring an additional 498,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,161,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,200,000 after acquiring an additional 85,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 50.3% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,103,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,476 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

NYSE:DNB opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -101.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $22,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,109,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,266,663.96. The trade was a 44.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DNB shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DNB

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.