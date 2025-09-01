TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Trading Up 17.5% – What’s Next?

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 51.78 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 51.70 ($0.70). Approximately 469,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 250,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.59).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of TheWorks.co.uk in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.
TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported GBX 7.10 earnings per share for the quarter. TheWorks.co.uk had a return on equity of 654.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TheWorks.co.uk plc will post 9.8543689 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.
