TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Trading Up 17.5% – What’s Next?

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 51.78 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 51.70 ($0.70). Approximately 469,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 250,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.59).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of TheWorks.co.uk in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Get TheWorks.co.uk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TheWorks.co.uk

TheWorks.co.uk Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.17. The company has a market cap of £30.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 770.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported GBX 7.10 earnings per share for the quarter. TheWorks.co.uk had a return on equity of 654.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TheWorks.co.uk plc will post 9.8543689 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

