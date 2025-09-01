The Western Union Company $WU Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Western Union worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Western Union by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Western Union by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 239,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Western Union by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 186,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $8.67 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 66.11%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.8%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.61%.

Several research firms have commented on WU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Western Union from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on Western Union and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Western Union from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.61.

In other news, CEO Devin Mcgranahan acquired 176,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,230.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 913,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,752,431.25. This trade represents a 23.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Cagwin acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 225,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,107.96. This represents a 8.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

