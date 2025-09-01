The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Purchased by One Wealth Capital Management LLC

One Wealth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:DIS opened at $118.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

