The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 82,597 Shares of South Bow Corporation $SOBO

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,597 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.66% of South Bow worth $35,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in South Bow by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in South Bow by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,205,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in South Bow by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,617,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,990,000 after purchasing an additional 280,088 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in South Bow during the 1st quarter worth $527,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in South Bow by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, August 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of South Bow in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Bow has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

South Bow Price Performance

NYSE SOBO opened at $27.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. South Bow Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 14.99.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that South Bow Corporation will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

South Bow Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Featured Articles

