The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 40,950 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,950 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Kimberly-Clark worth $48,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,735,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.3%

KMB stock opened at $129.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.