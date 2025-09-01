The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,832 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Ecolab worth $36,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 176.7% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 70.6% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL opened at $277.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.62 and a 1 year high of $286.04.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.51 per share, with a total value of $167,106.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,640,663.03. This represents a 3.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total value of $225,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.21.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

