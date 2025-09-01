The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $43,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in Moody’s by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $509.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.42. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total transaction of $455,891.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,699.52. This trade represents a 29.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.45, for a total value of $216,401.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,130,706.10. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,385 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

