The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 132,038 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 565,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132,038 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Q2 were worth $45,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Q2 by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Q2 by 2,630.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Q2 by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on QTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Q2 from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Q2 from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $78.84 on Monday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,577.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average is $83.54.

Insider Activity at Q2

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $126,920.64. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 175,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,626,170.56. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $58,281.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,276.80. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,485 shares of company stock valued at $750,307 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.