The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $50.05 Million Stock Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.32% of Evergy worth $50,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its position in shares of Evergy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Evergy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $71.26 on Monday. Evergy Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.25 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

