The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $36.37 Million Stock Position in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania $UVSP

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,282,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,781 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania were worth $36,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 39,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $31.67 on Monday. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 15.71%.The company had revenue of $81.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s payout ratio is presently 32.12%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Petro sold 9,000 shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,627.75. The trade was a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

