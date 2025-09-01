The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 27,213 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438,990 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $43,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. City Holding Co. bought a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 45.9% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $40.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $40.71.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.