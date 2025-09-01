The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 297,461 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 220.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,461 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of iShares MBS ETF worth $40,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 59,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $267,782,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $94.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.00. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.3319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.