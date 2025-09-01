The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 155,560 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,129,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,560 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tenable were worth $39,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Tenable by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $30.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 0.73. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $45.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.15 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.370 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TENB

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 29,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $883,179.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 358,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,858,207.25. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $38,145.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 59,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,261.25. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,537 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tenable

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.