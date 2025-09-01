The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Position Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 746.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aragon Global Management LP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 384.4% during the first quarter. Aragon Global Management LP now owns 13,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 262.7% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 524,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,418,000 after acquiring an additional 116,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at $89,876,426.56. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $745.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $716.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.82. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $753.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 price target (up previously from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

