The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,474 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 183,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $5,259,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $105.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.33. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $106.57.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

