Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL Shares Sold by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 337,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land comprises 1.3% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $447,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of TPL opened at $935.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $970.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,171.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.19. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 52-week low of $766.51 and a 52-week high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by ($0.43). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric L. Oliver acquired 100 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $881.27 per share, with a total value of $88,127.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,867,872. This represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 300 shares of company stock valued at $289,648. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.