Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ternium to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ternium from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Ternium Stock Performance

Shares of TX opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14. Ternium has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $37.98.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ternium will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TX. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Ternium by 201,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

