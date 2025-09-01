TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) Receives $21.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TU
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TELUS Price Performance
Shares of TU stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86.
TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
TELUS Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.3019 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.87%.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TELUS
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.