TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) Receives $21.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,232,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $667,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,185,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,585,000 after acquiring an additional 384,510 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 9.2% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 22,899,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $328,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,521 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,842,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $302,519,000 after acquiring an additional 288,532 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in TELUS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,270,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,606,000 after purchasing an additional 192,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.3019 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.87%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

