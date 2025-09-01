Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 69,840 Shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.23, for a total value of $17,545,903.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 635,503,484 shares in the company, valued at $159,657,540,285.32. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.35, for a total value of $17,554,284.00.

On Monday, August 25th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.32, for a total value of $17,552,188.80.

On Friday, August 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $17,794,533.60.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.87, for a total value of $18,149,320.80.

On Monday, August 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.46, for a total value of $17,841,326.40.

On Thursday, August 14th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $17,520,760.80.

On Monday, August 11th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $17,290,987.20.

On Friday, August 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.19, for a total value of $17,124,069.60.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.71, for a total value of $16,741,346.40.

On Monday, August 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.24, for a total value of $16,708,521.60.

TMUS stock opened at $251.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.61 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.85. The company has a market capitalization of $283.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

