Sweetgreen, Inc. $SG Shares Acquired by Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,525,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030,176 shares during the quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $113,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 11,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $105,960.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 322,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,368.29. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.01. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $45.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.47 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Sweetgreen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

