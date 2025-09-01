Suncor Energy Inc. $SU Position Increased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,381 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises about 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 97.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

SU stock opened at $41.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4135 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

