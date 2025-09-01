Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115.06 thousand and $0.03 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00002889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00015490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00002231 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00008348 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00034197 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.