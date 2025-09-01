Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) vs. Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) Head-To-Head Review

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) and Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Stellus Capital Investment and Invent Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment 38.24% 11.06% 4.12% Invent Ventures 91.12% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Stellus Capital Investment has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invent Ventures has a beta of -50.5, suggesting that its share price is 5,150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment $104.74 million 3.94 $45.85 million $1.45 10.02 Invent Ventures $790,000.00 1.52 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Stellus Capital Investment and Invent Ventures”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Stellus Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Invent Ventures.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stellus Capital Investment and Invent Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Invent Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00

Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.54%. Given Stellus Capital Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stellus Capital Investment is more favorable than Invent Ventures.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Invent Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment beats Invent Ventures on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

About Invent Ventures

Invent Ventures, Inc., formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc., is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology . It prefers to invest in the Los Angeles area of United States. The firm seeks to invest up to $0.25 million. Invent Ventures, Inc. was founded on August 18, 2005 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

