State of Wyoming Sells 91,476 Shares of fuboTV Inc. $FUBO

State of Wyoming lowered its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,476 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 201,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 142,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 98,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 298,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $3.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.36. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FUBO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUBO

Insider Buying and Selling at fuboTV

In other news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. sold 59,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $216,092.28. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,396.26. This represents a 87.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ignacio Figueras sold 66,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $281,419.86. Following the sale, the director owned 402,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,558.34. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,612 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

fuboTV Profile

(Free Report)

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.