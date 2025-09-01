State of Wyoming Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 509,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,473,000 after buying an additional 236,733 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after buying an additional 718,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.14 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $150.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average is $135.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

