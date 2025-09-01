State of Wyoming Lowers Position in DNOW Inc. $DNOW

State of Wyoming cut its holdings in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in DNOW were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DNOW by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in DNOW by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 195,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 144,796 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DNOW by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 98,437 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DNOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in DNOW by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 237,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 192,757 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $15.99 on Monday. DNOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. DNOW had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.45%.The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised DNOW to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

