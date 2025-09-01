State of Wyoming Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in BlackLine $BL

State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 360.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in BlackLine by 7.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in BlackLine by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 98,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 2,276.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In other news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $35,875.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,534.90. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $54.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $172.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. BlackLine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.240 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.510 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BL. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.08.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

