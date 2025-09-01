State of Wyoming Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

State of Wyoming boosted its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Cintas were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 646.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.54.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $210.03 on Monday. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.78 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.93.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

