State of Wyoming Buys Shares of 7,521 Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 842.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other news, Director Charles Andrew Ballard sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $149,808.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,786.32. This represents a 29.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 11,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $708,398.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,944.99. This trade represents a 20.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,197,579. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY stock opened at $53.01 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The company had revenue of $672.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Etsy from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays restated a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

