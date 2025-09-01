State of Wyoming Acquires 8,187 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. $PRAA

State of Wyoming lifted its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PRAA shares. JMP Securities set a $24.00 price target on PRA Group and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PRA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

PRA Group Trading Up 0.8%

PRAA opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $667.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $25.43.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $287.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. On average, analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

