StandardAero (SARO) & Its Competitors Critical Analysis

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare StandardAero to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of StandardAero shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StandardAero and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio StandardAero $5.62 billion $10.97 million 64.56 StandardAero Competitors $19.16 billion $730.78 million 10.62

Analyst Recommendations

StandardAero’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than StandardAero. StandardAero is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for StandardAero and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StandardAero 0 3 5 1 2.78 StandardAero Competitors 405 2172 3396 125 2.53

StandardAero presently has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.97%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 1.44%. Given StandardAero’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe StandardAero is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares StandardAero and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StandardAero 2.37% 8.87% 2.98% StandardAero Competitors -957.17% -50.06% -10.72%

Summary

StandardAero beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero, Inc. provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets. The Component Repair Services segment offers engine component and accessory repairs to the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, land and marine, and oil and gas end markets. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

