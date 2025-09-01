Staked TRX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $200.99 Million (STRX)

Staked TRX (STRX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Staked TRX token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges. Staked TRX has a total market capitalization of $200.99 million and $2.85 million worth of Staked TRX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Staked TRX has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Staked TRX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,151.33 or 1.00636679 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106,722.50 or 0.98897511 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.09 or 0.00369801 BTC.

Staked TRX Token Profile

Staked TRX’s total supply is 486,163,596 tokens. Staked TRX’s official website is app.justlend.org. Staked TRX’s official Twitter account is @defi_just.

Staked TRX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked TRX (STRX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. Staked TRX has a current supply of 486,163,595.79. The last known price of Staked TRX is 0.42183459 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,453,146.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.justlend.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked TRX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staked TRX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staked TRX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Staked TRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staked TRX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.