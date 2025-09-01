SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Stake Lessened by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming trimmed its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,401,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,134,000 after purchasing an additional 186,440 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,598,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,869,000 after buying an additional 539,483 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,212,000 after buying an additional 182,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,379,000 after acquiring an additional 880,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,705,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,447,000 after acquiring an additional 151,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $88.66 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.15.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.