Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

SRAD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sportradar Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.94 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $374.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.30 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 9.35%.Sportradar Group’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 2,137.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 3,058.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

