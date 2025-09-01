South Bow Corporation $SOBO Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,801,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535,043 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of South Bow worth $428,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in South Bow during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000.

South Bow Trading Up 0.8%

SOBO opened at $27.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99. South Bow Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $28.22.

South Bow Announces Dividend

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. Analysts expect that South Bow Corporation will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. South Bow’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SOBO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of South Bow in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, South Bow presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

South Bow Company Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

