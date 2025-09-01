Sotera Health Company $SHC is Irenic Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Irenic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,117,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,063 shares during the quarter. Sotera Health makes up about 5.5% of Irenic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Irenic Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.10% of Sotera Health worth $36,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 3,690.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 4,881.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHC shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 126,611 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $2,073,888.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 450,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,374,341.52. The trade was a 21.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

SHC opened at $16.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 204.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. Sotera Health Company has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $17.08.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.81 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 2.14%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sotera Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health Company will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

