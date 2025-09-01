Snap Inc. $SNAP Holdings Increased by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 155.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 68,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $493,301.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 2,015,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,180.32. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 53,215,224 shares in the company, valued at $415,078,747.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,510,644 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,447. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

Snap Stock Up 0.6%

SNAP stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

