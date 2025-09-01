Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Simon Property Group worth $41,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,689,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,588,195,000 after buying an additional 267,503 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,558,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,236,000 after acquiring an additional 96,126 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,853,000 after acquiring an additional 141,657 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,937,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,661,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $180.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $2.15 dividend. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Daniel C. Smith bought 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $60,211.62. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 31,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,961.42. The trade was a 1.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $83,149.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 58,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,881.55. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,428 shares of company stock worth $387,271. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

