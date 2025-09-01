Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $88.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.8571.

SIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $106.28. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.04.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 0.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-9.380 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.