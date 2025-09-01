Shane McLeay Buys 41,096 Shares of Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) Stock

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR – Get Free Report) insider Shane McLeay purchased 41,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.73 per share, with a total value of A$30,000.08.

Liontown Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.14.

About Liontown Resources

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

