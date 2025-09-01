Shane McLeay Buys 41,096 Shares of Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) Stock

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR – Get Free Report) insider Shane McLeay purchased 41,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.73 per share, with a total value of A$30,000.08.
Liontown Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.14.
About Liontown Resources
