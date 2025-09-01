Scott Keeney Sells 35,732 Shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Keeney sold 35,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $1,028,009.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,442,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,264,107.90. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $28.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. nLight has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. nLight had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that nLight will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLight in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in nLight by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in nLight during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nLight during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in nLight by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of nLight from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

