Scoggin Management LP Makes New $9.10 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Scoggin Management LP purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,103,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Scoggin Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 250.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 155,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after buying an additional 111,425 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 14,565 shares in the last quarter. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $86.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

