Scoggin Management LP Increases Stock Position in authID Inc. $AUID

Scoggin Management LP raised its holdings in authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,388 shares during the quarter. Scoggin Management LP’s holdings in authID were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUID. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of authID by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of authID by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of authID by 1,717.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 542,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 512,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

AUID stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. authID Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $59.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.67.

authID ( NASDAQ:AUID Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 761.83% and a negative return on equity of 139.80%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

