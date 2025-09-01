Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI) Raised to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 4.8%

SCNI opened at $1.53 on Friday. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $1.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.

Get Scinai Immunotherapeutics alerts:

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Receive News & Ratings for Scinai Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scinai Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.