Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI) Raised to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Scinai Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 4.8%
SCNI opened at $1.53 on Friday. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $1.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.
About Scinai Immunotherapeutics
