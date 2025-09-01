Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM Stock Position Raised by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,563 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 49,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $29.47 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

